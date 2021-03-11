NASCAR: Kevin Harvick has gone 11 straight races without a win. No, he’s not worried.

Harvick noted that this weekend’s Phoenix track is drastically different than last weekend’s 1.5-mile speedway in Las Vegas. The racing will probably look different, too, with different aero and engine packages being used between the two speedways.

After a No. 4 winless streak that’s carried through 11 races starting at the end of last season (Harvick’s most recent winless streak that lasted longer was the beginning of 2019), Sunday’s finish and Stewart-Haas teammates all finishing out of the top-10 in the first four races this year, it’s fair to wonder whether there’s concern among the team over an emerging pattern. Harvick, however, seemed unconcerned.

He said his advice to his younger teammates, Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer, about overcoming their early struggles this year would be to maintain the perspective of, “It’s a one-week-at-a-time grind.” Harvick also brushed off skepticism that he’d still dominate at Phoenix this weekend given his latest finish at the track (seventh) at last year’s season finale, calling it a “silly question” when asked about whether his team is still an automatic threat there.

“I would consider us a challenger at just about any racetrack that you go to, but you’re not going to be that way all the time,” Harvick said. “So I think as we go to Phoenix, you expect to go there and perform well.”