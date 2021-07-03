NASCAR: Kurt Busch chases playoffs with future uncertain

“Beautiful track – very narrow, very fast, very technical, obviously a lot of turns,” Martin Truex Jr. said. “I think the guys with more experience are the faster guys right now. We’ve got some catching up to do. But we got faster literally every single lap in practice.”

ODDS AND ENDS: Chase Elliott is a 12-5 favorite to win Sunday, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. … Four drivers have already clinched a berth in the playoffs with seven races remaining to set the field. ... Drivers have cited Turn 11 — an area known as the “kink” — as the part of the track that could cause the most trouble Sunday. “That’s certainly looking to be the calamity corner of the track this weekend,” Brad Keselowski said. . … Larson, Kyle Busch, Truex and Alex Bowman are locked into playoff berths based on multiple victories this season. William Byron, Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Keselowski can clinch with a win Sunday. ... Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain and Josh Bilicki have the most experience at Road America with five Xfinity starts each. Previous winners of Xfinity Series events at Road America in Sunday’s field include Allmendinger (2013), McDowell (2016), Christopher Bell (2019) and Cindric (2020). … Hendrick Motorsports had its six-race winning streak snapped last weekend when Kyle Busch won at Pocono for Joe Gibbs Racing. Hendrick drivers have combined for nine wins through 19 races this season. HMS in 2007 set the modern-era record for most wins in a single season with 18. JGR broke the mark in 2019 with 19 victories.