NASCAR: Rough racing sets up aggressive Truck Series title race

“We’re in the playoffs, right? This is what we’ve been working for all year,” Creed said. “It’s just racing hard and I think you are going to see more of that this weekend.”

Creed and Enfinger are each tied with a series-high four wins, and each won in the last round of the playoffs to advance to Phoenix. Enfinger, at 35 the veteran of the finalists, won last week’s mess at Martinsville and finds the series “unfortunately, pretty rough” because of how difficult it is to pass.

“I don’t like that, but that’s the world we live in in the Truck Series,” Enfinger said. “You have to be so aggressive, especially on restarts to be able to make anything happen.”

Moffitt isn’t sure the racing the title contenders can be assured of a clean race.

“I think it’s over the line for sure and I feel like I’ve had to stoop down to those levels,” Moffitt said. “You’re not going to win unless you are agressive as (others). It’s people getting rushed up too soon and they think they’ve got to win right away and they tear up a lot of good (equipment) every week.

“I hope the guys that are not racing for a championship are smart about the way they race,” he added. “A full season ultimately comes down to one race and hopefully everyone calms down a little bit.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.