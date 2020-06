Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Nathan Kleckler, 33, was charged June 22 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Kleckler spit in the face of a law enforcement officer May 22 while being arrested for throwing items off of scaffolding at a construction site, according to the complaint.