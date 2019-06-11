Nathaniel D. Vance, 19, of La Crosse was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC. Police stopped Vance because his vehicle’s lights weren’t on and arrested him after discovering about 5 grams of what police believe to be heroin and a glass flask with THC wax inside it, according to the criminal complaint.

