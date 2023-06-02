The La Crosse Fire Department is excited to celebrate and promote National CPR and AED Awareness Week, June 1-7. Each year, this week spotlights how cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillator use saves lives.

CPR is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. CPR keeps oxygen flowing through the blood stream and, when performed immediately, can double or even triple the chances of survival after cardiac arrest. An AED is used to analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electric shock (a defibrillation) to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.

LCFD will be partnering with the 7 Rivers Cardiac Arrest Preparedness and Education (7R-CAPE) group to promote CPR and AED awareness through local events as well as social media.

LCFD and 7 Rivers CAPE will be at the Logger's game on Monday, June 5, and Moon Tunes on Thursday, June 8, 5:30pm-8pm, to provide education and demonstrate hands-only CPR and basic AED use.

If you're part of a local group or non-profit organization that is interested in receiving hands-only CPR and basic AED training, please reach out to 7R-CAPE at 7rcape@gmail.com or LCFD at mccormickm@cityoflacrosse.org