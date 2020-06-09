National Guard COVID-19 testing tops 100,000 samples

Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams collected nearly 4,200 specimens June 4, and its cumulative total collected for COVID-19 testing topped 101,000 as 25 teams continue to operate across Wisconsin supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services with COVID-19 testing efforts.

“One-hundred thousand tests by the Wisconsin National Guard is a great milestone,” said Maj. Gen. Paul Knapp, Wisconsin’s adjutant general, while visiting a Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection site June 4 in Antigo. “It really speaks to the dedication and professionalism of the Guard troops that have been testing for the last number of weeks.”

The teams, comprised of nearly 600 citizen soldiers and airmen in total, established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities and health clinics, to private businesses, and community-based testing sites. After collecting the specimens at each site, Guard troops send the test kits to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three to seven days following the test.

As of June 5, Wisconsin National Guard teams had collected 101,938 specimens statewide.

In addition, approximately 30 troops are working at a call center that informs people of their COVID-19 test results.

