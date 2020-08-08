NBA: Body clocks get a reset inside the bubble

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The NBA body clock is finely tuned.

Game days are marked by a morning shootaround, afternoon nap and then the actual contest in early evening. Practice days typically feature a late-morning or midday workout. Teams tend not to deviate much.

In normal times, anyway. In the bubble, all bets are off.

Whether it’s the Los Angeles Clippers starting a practice at 6:30 a.m. Pacific time, or the Toronto Raptors leaving an arena after midnight following one game and then showing up in the same place before noon for their next game, there have been some unusual situations when it comes to the schedule for the NBA restart. With 22 teams at Walt Disney World sharing facilities, things are on a precise schedule — and that means it’s far from business as usual.

Case in point: The Clippers and the Portland Trail Blazers played Saturday, a game that started at 1 p.m. in Lake Buena Vista — and 10 a.m. in their local markets. It’s not uncommon for a Western Conference team to play maybe one or two of those early games on an Eastern Conference trip each year, but a West vs. West matchup at that time is generally unprecedented.