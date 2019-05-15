MILWAUKEE — Their 3-pointers weren’t falling for a majority of the game, but the Milwaukee Bucks hit big shots in the fourth quarter and held the Toronto Raptors scoreless in the final minutes to pull out a 108-100 win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Fiserv Forum.
Kawhi Leonard’s two free throws with 3 minutes, 31 seconds left were the last points Toronto scored, as the Bucks locked in defensively and finished the game on a 10-0 run.
Milwaukee center Brook Lopez led the way with 29 points — including a 3-pointer with 1:55 left to put the Bucks up four — and 11 rebounds. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points and had 14 rebounds and six assists, while Malcom Brogdon tallied 15 points off the bench. Milwaukee finished 11-for-44 from deep.
Trailing by seven to start the fourth quarter, Lopez hit two 3s in less than a minute to pull Milwaukee within one, and the Bucks’ depth and fresh legs proved to be the difference down the stretch.
Leonard led Toronto with 31 points, while Kyle Lowry scored 30 points and shot 7 of 9 from 3-point land. Pascal Siakam scored 15 points of 6 of 20 shooting.
The Bucks had Antetokounmpo at the free-throw line down 1 with a chance to take the lead, but he missed both and then Toronto pounced. Taking advantage of turnovers and Milwaukee not getting back on defense, the Raptors took a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter.
Despite going 0-for-11 from 3-point range in the third quarter, Milwaukee cut the deficit to four when Lopez tipped in a miss in the closing seconds. But Toronto answered with Siakam’s 3 in transition to put Toronto up seven going into the fourth quarter.
The Raptors seized control in the first quarter with a 16-0 run to take a 19-8 lead. Their hot shooting, especially from 3-point range, kept Milwaukee at bay. Toronto made 6 of 13 3s in the first quarter, and then went 4 of 9 in the second.
Milwaukee’s usually potent 3-point shooting started cold, going 3-for-15 in the opening quarter, and then 3-for-8 in the second quarter. But the Bucks started finding other ways to score in the second quarter, and Brogdon’s eight points in the quarter helped them chip away at the deficit. Antetokounmpo’s dunk with 2:19 left in the second quarter got Milwaukee within three, but Leonard answered with six points in the final 1:01 to push Toronto’s halftime lead to 59-51.
