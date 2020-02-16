NBA: Dunk contest needs an overhaul

And such is the case in 2020 with Gordon’s fourth dunk of the contest. Everything after that would seem anticlimactic and indeed was.

“We’re here to do four dunks,” Gordon said after the contest. “So out of four dunks, it should be the best out of four dunks. I did four straight 50s — five straight 50s. That’s over. It’s a wrap. Let’s go home. Four 50s in a row in an NBA dunk contest, it’s over.

“But I don’t know. Who’s running the show?”

Good question. Who is running the show?

The three-time participant has the most perfect 50s in dunk contest history, the most in a single night (five), and he doesn’t have the hardware to show for it.

Therefore, All-Star Saturday Night needs an arbiter, a sixth judge in the basketball court of appeals, an enforcer whose sole role is to intercede when common sense — as evidenced by the roars in the United Center — dictates that the contest is won, call it when it needs to be called.

Can you envision Michael Jordan literally descending from the rafters to issue his holy decree?