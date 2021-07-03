NBA East final remains in holding pattern over key injuries

Both teams have shown they can win without their most prominent players.

The Hawks led from start to finish in a 22-point romp in Game 4, though it must be noted Milwaukee was showing signs of a comeback until Antetokounmpo went down in third quarter, landing awkwardly after a futile attempt to block Clint Capela’s dunk.

With Young and Antetokounmpo both sidelined in Game 5, the Bucks returned the favor with a wire-to-wire victory after racing to a 20-point lead in the opening quarter.

“If Trae could play, he would be out there,” the coach said. “It’s both the medical (staff) and Trae giving us feedback as far as him being able to play in the game. It’s not anything that’s long term. It’s just he has pain that is not comfortable enough for him to get out there and feel like he can help the team.”

This has become a series of unlikely leaders.

Longtime NBA sixth man Lou Williams has gotten the first two playoff starts of his 16-year career filling in for Young, doing an admirable job at the point while averaging 19 points and more than 35 minutes of playing time.