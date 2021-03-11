NBA: Embiid emerges as MVP front-runner for East-best 76ers

“I just want to destroy everything in my path,” Embiid said.

Let’s not raise a “Mission Accomplished” banner quite yet in the Wells Fargo Center rafters.

But what Embiid has done through the All-Star break has made him the betting +200 MVP favorite (Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is next at +225) and turned — along with fellow All-Star Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris — the Sixers into perhaps the only team that can give Brooklyn a run out of the East. The Sixers have not won the NBA championship since 1983.

“It’s nice to have a big guy in the MVP talk,” Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal told The Associated Press. “You have to take a high-percentage shot and take advantage of your opponent. He’s finally playing like that. This is how you play. You want to be good, you want to be great or you want to be the greatest? You decide.”

Embiid, who missed what would have been his first two seasons because of injuries, still put up strong numbers in his first four. But he always left hints there was so much untapped potential in his about 7-foot frame.