NBA notebook

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen has signed a multiyear contract extension less than 2½ months after the team acquired him from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Allen joined the Bucks in an Aug. 7 trade that set guard Sam Merrill and two future second-round draft picks to Memphis.

“Grayson has made a smooth transition and he’s already fit well within our system and culture,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said Monday in a statement. “We have always been fans of Grayson and his impact on winning and his ability to spread the floor with his outside shooting. He also adds competitiveness, toughness and intelligence to our core. We’re excited to extend our relationship with him.”

Allen posted career highs in scoring (10.6), rebounding (3.2) ad assists (2.2) last season in 50 games with the Grizzlies. He shot 41.8% from the field, 39.1% from 3-point range and 86.8% from the free throw line.

The 26-year-old Allen averaged 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes in four preseason games with the Bucks.

HUERTER STICKS WITH HAWKS: The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $65 million contract extension with guard Kevin Huerter, locking up another important player from the team that made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final.

Huerter was the last piece in the Hawks’ offseason list of priorities, working out the rookie-scale extension shortly before Monday’s 6 p.m. deadline. The season begins Tuesday. ESPN first reported the deal, which begins with the 2022-23 season, and Hawks confirmed it in an evening news release.

The 23-year-old Huerter was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2018 draft that also brought Trae Young to Atlanta.

Huerter’s role has steadily grown over his three years in the league. Last season, the 6-foot-7 player averaged 11.9 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and a team-leading 1.2 steals while starting 49 of 69 games.

GAFFORD EXTENDS WITH WIZARDS: The Washington Wizards have signed center Daniel Gafford to a $40.2 million, three-year contract extension.

The deal runs through the 2025-26 season.

Washington acquired Gafford in a trade in March. He played 23 regular-season games for the Wizards, averaging 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks and shooting 68% from the field.

In five playoff games, he averaged 11.8 points and shot 22 of 26 from the field.

Gafford turned 23 this month. The Chicago Bulls drafted him in the second round out of Arkansas in 2019. In 54 regular-season games last season for Chicago and Washington, he averaged 7.0 points and 14.6 minutes.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0