NBA playoffs: Bucks prepare to host Nets in Game 3

It wasn’t pretty, at least offensively, but the Milwaukee Bucks played themselves back into their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.
The outcome — an 86-83 victory for the Bucks — made Sunday’s Game 4 at the Fiserv Forum monumental for Milwaukee, which could knot the best-of-7 series at 2 games apiece after a disastrous start.
Game 3 wasn’t a characteristic one for either team, which built season-long success with offensive firepower. The Bucks shot 37.8% from the floor and made 6 of 31 attempts from the 3-point line (19.4%). The Nets made just 36.2% of their shots (34 of 94) and 8 of 32 3-pointers (25%).
“I think offense, at times, can be hard,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said on Saturday. “I think we’ve got to continue to play fast and be in attack mode.”
The best form of attack Milwaukee had in Game 3 was within the combination of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, who combined for 68 points and gave themselves chance after chance to score with an effective pick-and-roll.
“Khris and Giannis, they have a lot of history, a lot of reps, a lot of success together,” Budenholzer said. “No matter how they’re guarded, they’ve seen almost everything. ... They have a good feel, and two really good players in a two-man game in this league is tough.”
That doesn’t mean it can work exclusively again after Brooklyn scored less than 100 points for just the fifth time this season. The Bucks defended well, but the Nets missed a lot of shots they normally make and did make while averaging 120 points in the first two games.
Jrue Holiday, who made the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds remaining on Thursday, will need to be a bigger offensive presence after scoring nine points. So will Brook Lopez (three points in 35 minutes) and Bryn Forbes (zero points in 15 minutes).
The Bucks may also have to find some more minutes for Bobby Portis, who has averaged about 15 per game and scored a total of 12 points in the series after averaging 11.4 ppg during the regular season.
WHO: Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)
WHERE: Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m.
EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nets lead series 2-1
BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Bucks won the previous meeting 86-83. Khris Middleton scored 35 points to lead Milwaukee to the victory and Kevin Durant totaled 30 points in defeat for Brooklyn.
The Bucks are 30-12 in conference matchups. Milwaukee ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 14.5 fast break points per game led by Elijah Bryant averaging 5.
The Nets are 26-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn averages 118.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.1 points, 11 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Middleton is averaging 19.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.
Durant has shot 53.7% and is averaging 26.9 points for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.2 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 107.6 points, 56.3 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.1 points on 42.0% shooting.
Nets: Averaging 117.5 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 43.0% shooting.
INJURIES: Bucks: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Jordan Nwora: out (thigh), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).