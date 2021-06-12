NBA playoffs: Bucks prepare to host Nets in Game 3

It wasn’t pretty, at least offensively, but the Milwaukee Bucks played themselves back into their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

The outcome — an 86-83 victory for the Bucks — made Sunday’s Game 4 at the Fiserv Forum monumental for Milwaukee, which could knot the best-of-7 series at 2 games apiece after a disastrous start.

Game 3 wasn’t a characteristic one for either team, which built season-long success with offensive firepower. The Bucks shot 37.8% from the floor and made 6 of 31 attempts from the 3-point line (19.4%). The Nets made just 36.2% of their shots (34 of 94) and 8 of 32 3-pointers (25%).

“I think offense, at times, can be hard,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said on Saturday. “I think we’ve got to continue to play fast and be in attack mode.”

The best form of attack Milwaukee had in Game 3 was within the combination of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, who combined for 68 points and gave themselves chance after chance to score with an effective pick-and-roll.