NBA playoffs: Embiid's return for 76ers changes dynamic of Heat series

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid’s final line in the box score looked a bit pedestrian compared to his usual MVP numbers. But the Philadelphia 76ers center played Game 3 anyway. With a thumb that needs a surgery. With a broken face. And just days after suffering a concussion.

His mere presence in the lineup changed the 76ers’ fortunes in Game 3 — and perhaps their chances against Miami in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The 76ers are not only alive but Embiid is well enough to make them 2-point favorites in Sunday’s Game 4, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Heat had some company when it came to dropping Game 3 on the road. Luka Doncic had 26 points and 13 rebounds and helped the Dallas Mavericks get back in their series against the Phoenix Suns with a victory.

The Heat and Suns lead their respective series 2-1.

“Down 2-0, I had to do really everything possible to be out there, no matter how I was feeling,” Embiid said.

Embiid tightened the 76ers’ defense and helped open the lane for Tyrese Maxey and the outside for Danny Green. Both players scored 21 points and showed how everyone on the Sixers benefits with Embid in the lineup. Embiid is playing with a mask because of a right orbital fracture — and during breaks in action, he constantly lifted the mask and wiped sweat off his face — in the foreseeable future.

But with the season at stake, Embiid knows how vital he is to a 76ers’ championship run. He had 18 points and 11 rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting from the floor in 36 minutes.

“I didn’t think I had a lot of energy, honestly,” he said. “I was really trying to really get through it. Kind of, you just use my presence out there as a decoy. I feel like I pride myself really defensively. And I feel like that’s where my presence is really felt. On the defensive end. So that’s one of the main reasons why playing I thought I could have a huge impact.”

Embiid’s return after sitting out the first two games only added to Miami’s misery. The Heat missed 23 of 30 3-point attempts, were outrebounded and had only two players in double-digit scoring.

“He’s been like that for his entire career, but that’s not really the reason why we lost that game,” guard Jimmy Butler said. “We didn’t get back, we turned the ball over, we didn’t get stops, we fouled, there was a lot that went into that, but he is a big part of it.”

Dallas ended an 11-game losing streak against Phoenix, regular season included. The Mavericks limited the impact of Devin Booker in much the same way they did Chris Paul. Booker scored 18 but was just 2 of 7 inside the 3-point line. Paul had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the Suns’ lowest-scoring game of the season. Paul also had seven turnovers.

“You’re up two games and you know they’re going to come out and hit you in the mouth, but I thought we could have settled down a little bit more on offense,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.

