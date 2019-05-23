MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks had the start they wanted in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday.
But it was the Raptors who made sure they took a series lead home for Game 6 after beating the Bucks 105-99 at the Fiserv Forum. Kawhi Leonard had 35 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Toronto, which gave Milwaukee its first three-game losing streak of the season. Fred VanVleet added 21 points on seven 3-pointers as the Raptors overcame a horrible start for their latest victory. VanVleet was 7-for-9 from the 3-point line, and Leonard added a 5-for-8 performance from long range. The Raptors, who lead the series 3-2 after losing the first two games, made 18 of 43 attempts from the 3-point line.
The Bucks, who scored 18 of the first 22 points, were led by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 24 points. Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points and 11 rebounds but also had a key turnover late in the game as Milwaukee trailed by three points. The turnover was followed by a basket that pushed Toronto’s lead to two possessions with 16.3 seconds left.
Eric Bledsoe added 20 points for the Bucks, who made 10 of 31 attempts from the 3-point line and gave up key offensive rebounds throughout the fourth quarter.
Toronto hosts Game 6 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with Milwaukee needing a victory to stay alive and get the shot at Game 7.
