NBA: Suns draw defending champ Lakers in return to NBA playoffs

James said matchups against Paul are as much of a mental grind as a physical one.

“It is going to be comparable to playing against Rondo and Draymond in the series — high IQ guys and great competitors,” James said. “I knew I had to be on my A-game physically and with my mind. I know the competitor and IQ of a basketball player that (Paul) is.”

RESTED AND READY: Paul was phenomenal in his 16th season, averaging 16.4 points and 8.9 assists for the Suns, giving them the production and savvy they needed to move into the league’s elite.

But the number CP3 takes the most pride in might be 70. That’s the number of regular-season games he played out of a possible 72. It’s one reason the week of rest leading up to Sunday’s Game 1 has been appreciated.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is being available,” Paul said. “I think that’s a talent in itself, is just being available for the team. Given the rigorous schedule that we had, I think I did a really good job of taking care of my body.”

Health was one reason the Suns had so much success during the regular season. The team’s core of Mikal Bridges (72 games), Paul (70), Ayton (69), Booker (67) and Crowder (60) was able to spend a lot of time on the floor together, which gave them ample time to gel.