NBA: Suns' worst-to-first turnaround is nearly complete

The Suns were 113-280 overall in that span, 16 ½ games behind the 29th-ranked New York Knicks. And then came the bubble: The Suns are 71-25 since those games started, with only one other team — Utah, at 64-34 — within 10% of Phoenix when it comes to winning percentage over the last 12 months.

“Waiting on this moment right here,” Booker said.

There were many moments that led to this. Drafting Booker and Deandre Ayton. Hiring Williams as coach. Landing a superstar like Chris Paul in a trade, signing Jae Crowder as a free agent after his NBA Finals run with Miami last fall. If any or all of those don’t happen, this finals run doesn’t happen.

But the biggest break of all was the bubble.

The Suns were sent to Lake Buena Vista, Florida last summer as the longest of playoff longshots. They were 13th in the Western Conference, but only six games back of the No. 8 spot when the season was suspended for the pandemic. The NBA, for whatever reason, decided six games was the reasonable standard for whether a team should be brought to the bubble or not. The Suns didn’t make the playoffs in the bubble, but Williams knew the league was looking at his team differently when that eight-game run was over. So, he started thinking big. Real big. This big.