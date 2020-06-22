NBA: Washington's Bertans passes on league restart

The league intends to resume its season in late July with 22 of 30 teams playing eight games apiece in a “bubble” set up at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida, before the playoffs begin there in mid-August.

Bertans is in the second season of a $14.5 million, two-year contract he signed when he was with the Spurs, and based on his $7 million salary this season he would be forfeiting around $600,000 in gross salary for the eight games that he definitely would be missing.

If the Wizards were to reach the playoffs, the total lost salary could rise to as much as approximately $900,000, depending on how many games Washington plays.

Bertans would be classified as an “excused player,” which means he forfeits salary but is not subject to any disciplinary action from the league for choosing not to play.

The National Basketball Players Association and the NBA have been in agreement for some time that any player who does not feel safe being part of the restart would not have to participate.

The Wizards are 24-40 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. That puts them 5½ games behind the Orlando Magic, who currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the East.

But the NBA’s format for the restart of the season gives Washington some more playoff hope, because it only will need to shave 1½ games off that gap to reach a play-in series that will determine the No. 8 seed in the East.

