 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate AP

NBAGL Glance

  • Updated
  • 0

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Cleveland92.818½
Long Island113.786
Capital City95.6432
Delaware74.636
Fort Wayne85.615
Maine85.615
Lakeland96.600
Raptors65.545
College Park57.4175
Motor City58.385
Wisconsin58.385
Windy City58.385
Grand Rapids49.308
Westchester37.3006
Greensboro39.2507

People are also reading…

WESTERN CONFERENCE

WLPctGB
Memphis92.818½
Stockton113.786
Agua Caliente95.6432
South Bay74.636
Sioux Falls76.538
Rio Grande Valley78.467
Salt Lake City68.4295
Santa Cruz57.4175
Oklahoma City58.385
Texas48.3336
Austin49.308
Birmingham412.2508
Iowa39.2507

Friday's Games

Grand Rapids 108, Westchester 99

Motor City 124, College Park 120

Capital City 118, Windy City 116, OT

Lakeland 128, Fort Wayne 121

Wisconsin 115, Greensboro 112

Oklahoma City 125, Iowa 123

Santa Cruz 119, South Bay 117

Saturday's Games

Birmingham 113, Maine 106

Fort Wayne 124, Lakeland 116

Greensboro 116, Wisconsin 102

Rio Grande Valley 126, Austin 110

Ciudad de Mexico 120, Texas 117

Memphis 110, Stockton 109

Sunday's Games

Grand Rapids at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Capital City, 3 p.m.

Motor City at College Park, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Ciudad de Mexico at Texas, 4:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News