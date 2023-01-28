NBAGL Glance

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|9
|2
|.818
|½
|Long Island
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Capital City
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Fort Wayne
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Maine
|8
|5
|.615
|2½
|Lakeland
|9
|6
|.600
|2½
|Raptors
|6
|5
|.545
|3½
|College Park
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Motor City
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Wisconsin
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Windy City
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Grand Rapids
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Westchester
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|Greensboro
|3
|9
|.250
|7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|9
|2
|.818
|½
|Stockton
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|Agua Caliente
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|South Bay
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Sioux Falls
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|7
|8
|.467
|4½
|Salt Lake City
|6
|8
|.429
|5
|Santa Cruz
|5
|7
|.417
|5
|Oklahoma City
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Texas
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Austin
|4
|9
|.308
|6½
|Birmingham
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|Iowa
|3
|9
|.250
|7
Friday's Games
Grand Rapids 108, Westchester 99
Motor City 124, College Park 120
Capital City 118, Windy City 116, OT
Lakeland 128, Fort Wayne 121
Wisconsin 115, Greensboro 112
Oklahoma City 125, Iowa 123
Santa Cruz 119, South Bay 117
Saturday's Games
Birmingham 113, Maine 106
Fort Wayne 124, Lakeland 116
Greensboro 116, Wisconsin 102
Rio Grande Valley 126, Austin 110
Ciudad de Mexico 120, Texas 117
Memphis 110, Stockton 109
Sunday's Games
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Capital City, 3 p.m.
Motor City at College Park, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Ciudad de Mexico at Texas, 4:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Westchester at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.