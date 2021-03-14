NCAA Tournament: Gonaga top overall seed; Badgers ninth in South Region

Get past the opener in Indianapolis and Gonzaga will face the winner of the game between No. 8 seed Oklahoma and No. 9 Missouri.

The next three seeds are teams the Zags beat earlier this season: No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Virginia.

The bracket also includes Pac-12 schools Oregon and Southern California, and No. 5 seed Creighton. No. 15 Grand Canyon is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.

Illinois is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and could face Loyola-Chicago in round two. Loyola, which made a memorable Final Four run in 2018, is back in the NCAAs for a third straight tournament.

Syracuse is the No. 11 team in the Midwest and one of several bubble teams to get good news during the bracket reveal. Utah State is the No. 11 seed in the South. Drake, which lost the Missouri Valley Conference title game to Loyola, earned an at-large bid, but the Bulldogs will have to play Wichita State in a First Four game Thursday.

Michigan is the top seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, giving the Big Ten two No. 1s in the field of 68 teams along with Illinois.