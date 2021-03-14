NCAA Tournament: Gonaga top overall seed; Badgers ninth in South Region

Gonzaga will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament as it tries to complete the first undefeated season in 35 years.
The Bulldogs were the top seed in the West Region in the bracket announced Sunday and will open against the First Four winner between Norfolk State and Appalachian State.
Gonzaga (26-0) rolled through the regular season and the West Coast Conference Tournament, winning every game but one by double digits. The Zags have won a school-record 30 straight games over two seasons and are the first team since Kentucky in 2015 to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated.
Wisconsin will open the tournament as a No. 9 seed in the South Region.
The Badgers (17-12) will play North Carolina (18-10), a No. 8 seed, on Friday. Tipoff time and location have yet to be announced.
The winner of the Wisconsin-North Carolina game likely will meet top-seeded Baylor, which opens against Hartford.
North Carolina has three players averaging in double figures: Armando Bacot (12.2), Caleb Love (10.5) and Garrison Brooks (10.2).
Bacot leads the Tar Heels with 8.0 rebounds per game, while Love leads the team with 3.6 assists per game.
In Gonzaga’s sights are the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers, the last team to finish a season undefeated.
Get past the opener in Indianapolis and Gonzaga will face the winner of the game between No. 8 seed Oklahoma and No. 9 Missouri.
The next three seeds are teams the Zags beat earlier this season: No. 2 Iowa, No. 3 Kansas and No. 4 Virginia.
The bracket also includes Pac-12 schools Oregon and Southern California, and No. 5 seed Creighton. No. 15 Grand Canyon is making its first NCAA Tournament appearance after winning the Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
Illinois is the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region and could face Loyola-Chicago in round two. Loyola, which made a memorable Final Four run in 2018, is back in the NCAAs for a third straight tournament.
Syracuse is the No. 11 team in the Midwest and one of several bubble teams to get good news during the bracket reveal. Utah State is the No. 11 seed in the South. Drake, which lost the Missouri Valley Conference title game to Loyola, earned an at-large bid, but the Bulldogs will have to play Wichita State in a First Four game Thursday.
Michigan is the top seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, giving the Big Ten two No. 1s in the field of 68 teams along with Illinois.
The region also includes a marquee matchup in the First Four involving two of the biggest names in college basketball: Michigan State and UCLA play Thursday.