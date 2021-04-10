Nearly 30 invasive carp pulled from Mississippi River in herding operation

“Other than poison, we don’t have many tools to keep the number of these fish down below their critical mass,” Chapman said. “So this gives us a way to detect them early, and to capture them when they’re still at low abundance.”

It’s unclear exactly how many carp are needed for the fish to start spawning.

“They won’t try to spawn until there are a certain amount of pheromones in the water,” Champman said. “You need a quite large abundance of them to get there, so if we can keep the population down, there’s a good chance at prohibiting the spawn.”

Minnesota biologists long have feared that the carp will eventually move up the Mississippi to the Minnesota River, where conditions would be almost perfect for them to thrive and breed.

The last and best chance at keeping the carp out of the Minnesota would be to make a stand at a lock and dam near Lake Pepin, said Peter Sorenson, a University of Minnesota invasive species researcher.

While every dam on the Mississippi creates a barrier to the carp, some barriers are more effective than others, Sorenson said. The dam gates that create Pool 8, for instance, are often left open because of high water, allowing the fish to swim freely upriver.