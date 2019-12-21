Need a last minute gift? We have some ideas!

Still have a few people on your list to buy for? Here are a few options we have available without you having to leave the comfort of your home.
We appreciate your membership! As a gift to you, we’ve created some free gift tags available for download! Click here to get them now.
Give the gift of local journalism
Members like you make local journalism possible.
That’s why YOU have the opportunity to help spread the message of how much local journalism means to you through a gift membership.
With this gift, a recipient of your choice will be able to take advantage of all the benefits a Digital Basic membership has to offer, including no surveys and unlimited articles for 30 days.
Some membership levels even come with more than one gift membership! Check out just how many gift memberships you have to give along with all of the other amazing features of your membership here.
Already know who to give this gift to? All you need is their name, email and home address to get started.
Take advantage of our exclusive News+ Extras
If you’re a gold, silver or platinum level member you automatically get access to special content, valuable discounts and unique perks. That includes access to hundreds of venues, shows and tickets at discounted pricing, the lowest prices on over 100,00 hotels in the U.S. and around the world and major discounts on popular brands and retailers.
Right now we have deals available for movie tickets, Monster Jam, Michael Jackson ONE™ by Cirque du Soleil® and much more!
Click here to check them out and see what else is available! (/members/extras)
Give that history buff on your list the ability to flip page-by-page through history
Have a history buff on your list? They may enjoy a subscription to our archives on Newspapers.com!
Home to millions of historical newspaper pages from around the United States, our Newspapers.com viewer lets you explore a newspaper page in detail, clip a page or article and print, save or share what you find. You can also see and jump to surrounding pages in the same issue.
When you find something you want to save, you can print the image directly from the viewer or download the image and save a digital copy first. If you have a family tree set up on Ancestry.com, you can save a clip from the archive onto your family tree.
Access to La Crosse Tribune archives is only $29.95 for 6 months!
Sound like the perfect gift for someone on your list? All you need to get started is the email address of the person the gift is for!
Visit https://lacrossetribune.com/archives now to learn more or purchase.
(Psst...want this gift for yourself? As a member, you get free access to the most recent 2 years of archives AND a discount for full archives access! Click here to learn more!