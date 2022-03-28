Neighbors Day volunteers still needed

La Crescent’s annual Neighbors Day is Saturday morning, April 9, and organizers say that volunteers are still needed to meet all the requests for assistance with raking. No team is too small -- we match teams to the size of the yard. The adage that many hands make light work is always evident on Neighbors Day each year!

Neighbors Day is an opportunity for community members to assist those who could use some extra help with spring clean-up. Volunteer teams check in at the high school between 8 and 9 a.m., pick up equipment, and then fan out across the city to complete the jobs.

The committee asks that volunteers pre-register no later than April 3. To sign up, or for additional information, email lacrescentneighborsday2006@gmail.com

La Crescent Neighbors Day is a partner program of the La Crescent Area Healthy Community Partnership. It is cosponsored by the city of La Crescent and partners with ISD #300 Community Education.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0