Nelson signs with Dodgers

The Dodgers and veteran pitcher Jimmy Nelson have agreed to a deal for one year plus a vesting mutual option, according to a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly about the contract.

Nelson, a former Milwaukee Brewers starter who missed most of the last two seasons because of shoulder and elbow injuries, is guaranteed to make $1.25 million in 2020 but could make more than $3 million if healthy. The incentive-laden deal could surpass $13 million over two seasons.

Nelson, 30, missed the entire 2018 season because of a partially torn labrum in his right shoulder that was surgically repaired in September 2017. He dealt with elbow trouble last season and pitched in only 10 games, three of them starts, going 0-2 with a 6.95 ERA, 26 strikeouts and 17 walks in 22 innings.

The Brewers did not tender Nelson a contract in December, making the 6-foot-6, 250-pound product of the University of Alabama a free agent. When healthy, Nelson was a durable and effective starters, throwing at least 175 innings in three consecutive seasons from 2015-2017.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up