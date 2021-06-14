Nerds on a Mission, Global Innovation Awards nominees

As if being named this year’s state robotics champions wasn’t enough, Nerds On A Mission have also been selected as finalists in the FIRST® Global Innovation Award. The Holmen team’s solution to this year’s challenge is one of 20 projects being considered for the award.

“The theme (of the competition) this year is to encourage getting more activity,” said Cecelia Maricle. “Our idea was to help keep people warm when walking their pets in the cold.”

The project plan’s focus changed after the Holmen team talked about their project with another club.

“One of the other club members suggested we think about it for the homeless,” said Liam Maricle.

The warming vest, worn on the upper part of the body and under outer garments, has a pocket on the inside where a bag with heated corn kernels is held. Part of the research for product development was to determine what substance should be used to fill the bags.

“We experimented with different seeds like rice,” said Teemu Keinanen. “We heated it in the microwave to see which got the warmest and stayed the warmest; corn was the best.”