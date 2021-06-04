Nets-Bucks: Second-round playoff series, NBA Finals-level talent

NEW YORK — Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving on one side. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday on the other.

Three former MVPs. Seven NBA scoring titles. The two highest-scoring teams in the league.

Brooklyn against Milwaukee is only a second-round series. Yet with all this talent, there’s a little bit of an NBA Finals feel.

“They’ve had their core and then they added some really good pieces, which is why they’ve been one of the best teams all year,” Harden said. “But if you look at our roster, we’re elite, too. And it’s going to be a showdown.”

The teams played three thrillers during the regular season and Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said the potential is there for this Eastern Conference semifinal between the No. 2-seeded Nets and No. 3 Bucks to be a classic.

“We’ll see how it plays out, but they’re playing as well as any team in the league right now. We have the talent to match any team in the league and it’s just a matter of who performs, who has that grit and toughness to try to get ahead in the series and then see how the other team responds,” Nash said.