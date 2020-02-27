Nets’ Kevin Durant is a big advocate for marijuana, wants NBA to remove weed from banned substance list

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Marijuana and its byproducts are among over 200 substances banned by the NBA. Most recently, Dion Waiters was suspended 10 games after ingesting a weed gummy and suffering a panic attack on the team plane.

MLB and the NHL are more progressive on this matter. Baseball removed cannabis from its banned substance list in December. The NHL doesn’t punish players who test positive.

The NBA randomly tests during the season and has suspended Thabo Sefolosha, Nerlens Noel, Larry Sanders and J.R. Smith, perhaps among others (specific drug for suspensions are not listed), in the last few years.

Although many former NBA players have acknowledged marijuana use, Durant’s advocacy is notable because he’s both active and a megastar.

“We start getting people out of jail for marijuana. That’s the next step,” Durant said. “And just keep going. But it’s a plant that’s put here for a reason, and that’s to bring us together. Hopefully it happens (removing marijuana from the banned substance list), especially in the NBA.”

The league and the players union seem open to discussing amendments to rules. But not everybody agrees with Durant. Charles Barkley, speaking to USA Today, said there should be limits to weed allowance.