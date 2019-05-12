Hunter Neumann led the Tomah High School boys golf team to a fourth-place finish out of eight teams at the Reedsburg Invitational Friday.
Neumann, a sophomore, shot an 18-hole score of 80, which tied for sixth place in the 42-golfer field. He birdied the par-three 15th hole.
Nolan Stees was next for the Timberwolves. He carded a pair of birdies en route to an 83.
Kale Gnewikow and Kade Gnewikow both shot 93s, and freshman Ty Schanhofer carded a 96 in his first varsity match.
Kasen Fager of Mount Horeb shot an even-par 72 to win medalist honors. Two Holmen golfers, Sam Evenson (74) and Carson Brock (78), were the only other golfers to break 80.
Team scores: Mount Horeb 316, Holmen 321, Reedsburg 336, Tomah 349, Baraboo 351, Portage 364, Sauk Prairie 366, La Crosse Central 431.
The Timberwolves conclude their Mississippi Valley Conference season Monday, May 13 at the league's championship meet set for Viroqua Hills Golf Course.
The post-season begins Tuesday, May 21, when Tomah hosts a WIAA Division 1 Regional at Hiawatha Golf Club. The top four teams and top four individuals from non-qualifying teams advance to sectional play at Wisconsin Rapids Tuesday, May 28.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
