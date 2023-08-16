NEW AUBURN — Last season was a tough one for the New Auburn football team for many reasons.

The Trojans went winless and scored more than 14 points just once in an 0-8 campaign. But the truly frustrating part for New Auburn wasn’t the losses, it was that the team knew it was capable of more and one thing was keeping the Trojans from possibly reaching its potential.

Injuries.

So as New Auburn returns the majority of its roster this season, 11th-year coach Wayne North and squad are hoping a little more luck on the health front combined with improvement can help the team be a surprise contender in the Central Wisconsin West Conference.

“Last year was a nightmare. I would never want that,” North said. “Usually if you have one injury a year you’re like ‘oh man’ and I think we had six starters out of 10 guys that could’ve played there. That brings down your options real fast. Disappointed for everybody. You play hard every week and our guys did. They went out there (with) freshmen starting Monday nights and Friday nights.”

Those added reps could help this year and beyond for a roster that still is light on seniors with lineman Austin Woolever and quarterback/running back/defensive back Gabe Quinn returning.

“We’ve got good size this year. We’re still a little short on our upperclassmen,” North said. “We only have a couple as far as seniors. (We have) a good bunch of juniors, good attitude juniors (that are) hard workers. And then with the sophomores and freshmen they just add to it. So we’ve got good size at all different levels.”

Juniors Kai Harder, Andy Gotham, Elliott Gotham, Justin Melland, Chris Elmhorst, Stanley Lange, Marshall Dahl and Matt Fedie provide strength and toughness for a Trojans team that always wants to play physical.

“They’re meshing really well. They’re having a lot of fun,” North said of the team. “We have 18-19 guys. We have very well-rounded guys. Many of them can play different positions and they’re just meshing nice. They’re having fun. Everything’s just going really smooth.”

A year ago the Trojans went to a scrimmage and hung tough with contenders like Siren and Luck before the injuries started to pile up. New Auburn will see Luck, Siren, Thorp and Wabeno-Laona in a scrimmage on Friday in Luck that will serve as a test to see how far the team has come so far.

North also added to his staff with former Lake Holcombe coach and New Auburn alum Brandon Baldry joining. North called the new assistant a ‘great addition’ and said he’s able to leave the offense in Baldry’s hands while North focuses on defense. Baldry’s addition and a more veteran roster has also allowed the Trojans to add more wrinkles on offense to go with the smashmouth run game.

All of that has New Auburn in a position where with a few breaks, the Trojans believe they can be a contender for a top spot in the conference.

“Coming off from an 0-8 year pointing to the other direction, some people would say ‘what?’,” North said of those expectations. “But if you knew what we had last year, we should’ve been a .500 team or better last year. But with injuries, you make it through a season and that’s success.”

New Auburn starts the season at Owen-Withee on Aug. 25 before hosting Greenwood on Aug. 31. Following a trip to Thorp on Sept. 8, the Trojans begin CWWC play by hosting Lake Holcombe in a rivalry game for the Birch Tree Axe on Sept. 15. It’s the first of three straight home games as Prairie Farm (Sept. 22) and McDonell (Sept. 29) come to town.

“I think they’re going to speak for themselves,” North said. “I think it’s going to be a great year for New Auburn football and we’re excited to get there.”