The Tomah High School girls basketball program turns the page when it opens its season Saturday at home against Eau Claire Memorial.
Led by a huge junior class, the Timberwolves will play their first game in four years without Madison Lindauer, the Mississippi Valley Conference co-player last season. Coach Mark Von Haden said the team will sport a new look this year as it moves forward without the program’s all-time leading scorer.
“It’s a new chapter for our program,” Von Haden said. “We’re trying to keep what we did last year and build off that.”
Lindauer wasn’t the only loss. Two other senior starters, Emma Liek and Abby Wagenson, are also graduated, along with top reserve Ruth Schwitchtenberg. They leave behind a roster with just three letterwinners − juniors Ella Plueger, Alexis Spiers and Shani Tiber − who are certain to come back from last season. A fourth junior letterwinner, Alyssa Whaley, was also expected back, but her status is unclear after a late-season volleyball injury.
Despite the graduation and injury losses, Von Haden believes he has a roster that can compete in the MVC. On offense, he’s looking to go uptempo with a deep group of guards and wing players.
“It will be a lot of movement with good spacing,” Von Haden said. “We really won’t have a point guard. We’ll try to push it upcourt, and we’ll have a point guard by committee.”
Defensively, Von Haden wants to transition into an aggressive man-to-man look.
“We’re hoping to instalal a more physical defense,” he said. “I’m trying to get the girls to play more in-your-face defense rather than letting teams pass the ball around and get a wide-open three.”
The roster has no seniors. The other juniors are Emily Powell, Deirdre Martin, Amanda Lowry, Brooke Lehnherr, Amelia Schanhofer, Hope Carlson and Emma Koboski.
The rest of the varsity roster consists of sophomores Emma Brandvig, Mariah Murray and Katelyn Krause and freshman Lauren Noth.
On the coaching front, Randy Neumann is the new varsity assistant. Remy Gomez moves from junior varsity coach to varsity reserve, while Dan Sagert fills the junior varsity slot.
Von Haden said La Crosse Aquinas, led by co-MVC player of the year Lexi Donarski, and Onalaska are the favorites. While either of those teams will be tough to beat, Von Haden said the Timberwolves should be very competitive with the other four MVC squads.
“If the girls play hard, we can play with the other teams in the league,” he said.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
MVC GIRLS BASKETBALL
(Final 2018-19 standings)
Aquinas 12-0;21-1
Onalaska 10-2;16-6
Central 7-5;12-10
Tomah 6-6;13-8
Holmen 4-8;8-14
Sparta 3-9;8-14
Logan 0-12;2-20
