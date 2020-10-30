New downtown location coming for Winter Farmers Market

Area residents will again have the opportunity to shop at an indoor market in November and December, this year at a new downtown location. The Winter Farmers Market, offered by the La Crosse Farmers Market Association, will be held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 7 through Dec. 19, at the Radisson Center Ballroom on the corner of Second and Jay streets, downtown La Crosse.
This new location will open accessibility to fresh, local foods and other goods to more of our community. You can get there on foot, by bike, bus or car! With a great location and plenty of parking, we are ready to show you a safe and enjoyable shopping experience this fall at the Winter Farmers Market.
