New downtown location coming for Winter Farmers Market

Area residents will again have the opportunity to shop at an indoor market in November and December, this year at a new downtown location. The Winter Farmers Market, offered by the La Crosse Farmers Market Association, will be held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 7 through Dec. 19, at the Radisson Center Ballroom on the corner of Second and Jay streets, downtown La Crosse.