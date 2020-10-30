 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New downtown location coming for Winter Farmers Market
0 comments

New downtown location coming for Winter Farmers Market

Area residents will again have the opportunity to shop at an indoor market in November and December, this year at a new downtown location. The Winter Farmers Market, offered by the La Crosse Farmers Market Association, will be held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 7 through Dec. 19, at the Radisson Center Ballroom on the corner of Second and Jay streets, downtown La Crosse.

This new location will open accessibility to fresh, local foods and other goods to more of our community. You can get there on foot, by bike, bus or car! With a great location and plenty of parking, we are ready to show you a safe and enjoyable shopping experience this fall at the Winter Farmers Market.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News