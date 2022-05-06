 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New exhibit draws raves at Blair-Taylor

  • 0

A new animal display case designed by a local artist is drawing attention at Blair-Taylor High School and will be open for a public reception May 15.

Wava Jacobchick created it over a few years, and an unveiling event was delayed during the pandemic, On Earth Day, Jacobchick did a presentation to elementary students with a powerpoint showing the progression.

On Sunday, May 15, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., she will give presentations and answer questions. There will be refreshments. 

Her two boys are graduates from Blair-Taylor. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News