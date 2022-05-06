New exhibit draws raves at Blair-Taylor

A new animal display case designed by a local artist is drawing attention at Blair-Taylor High School and will be open for a public reception May 15.

Wava Jacobchick created it over a few years, and an unveiling event was delayed during the pandemic, On Earth Day, Jacobchick did a presentation to elementary students with a powerpoint showing the progression.

On Sunday, May 15, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., she will give presentations and answer questions. There will be refreshments.

Her two boys are graduates from Blair-Taylor.

