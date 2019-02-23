The Tomah Area Historical Society & Museum has a new game plan to expand its museum. The museum board announced Friday the purchase of the former Shutter's Grocery Store building at 321 Superior Avenue.
The museum no longer will pursue construction of a new structure on an empty lot it recently purchased at 1301 Superior Ave.
Sharon Larkin, a member of the museum's building committee, said the museum is hoping to open the new facility June 15 "if not sooner."
"The building meets all of the museum's needs," Larkin said.
Historical Society and museum executive director Jim Weinzatl said the museum will triple its square footage and offer a more flexible floor plan than the existing museum at 1112 Superior Ave. He said the museum will be able to offer centerpiece displays that aren't possible within the museum's existing footprint.
"It's wide open; there are no walls or barriers," Weinzatl said. "We'll be able to display a lot more. You only see about one-third of what we have."
Larkin said the purchase of an existing building will expedite the museum's move. She said the Shutter building will cost considerably less than new construction.
"We couldn't wait 10 or 20 year to raise the money" for a new building, Larkin said. "We looked at the Shutter building and decided it would be perfect for us."
Larkin also likes the building's location.
"The corner visibility is wonderful," Larkin said. "The parking situation is wonderful."
She said the Shutter building is in good shape but that museum-specific renovations are needed, including new lighting, handicap-accessible restroom, cabinets and cases. She said the museum is actively fund raising to meet those expenses and that two anonymous donors have stepped forward to pledge $70,000 in matching funds.
Larkin said the board will sell the existing building and empty lot.
Anyone who wants to contribute can send a check payable to Tomah Museum Matching Fund, 1112 Superior Ave., Tomah, WI 54660. Larkin said contributions of any amount are welcome and are tax-deductible.
A contributor appreciation board will be placed at the front entrance of the new museum.
"It's something the community will be proud of, and I think they'll take ownership of it," Larkin said.
Volunteers are also needed to pack and move museum items. To volunteer, call 608-343-4899.
As a result of the purchase, the museum won't open at its present location May 1. Once the new museum is open, Weinzatl looks forward to accepting items the museum has had to reject.
He anticipates the new museum to attract more visitors.
"We've been kind of tucked away in a small building," Weinzatl said. "I've had people tell me, 'I didn't know there was a museum in Tomah.' Now you can't miss it."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
