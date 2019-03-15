The village of Holmen is dusting off plans for a new bridge to span Halfway Creek, and the village engineer has determined ways to reduce construction costs.
Knight Engineers and Architects was contracted in 2015 to begin designing the bridge that, when completed, will connect Holmen Drive with Judith Court in the Remington Hill subdivision.
The design was put on hold because the bridge wasn’t included in the Holmen Drive reconstruction project; although, Hale Drive was extended toward the west during the 2017-18 street project in preparation for the bridge’s installation.
At its March 7 meeting, the Holmen Public Works Committee voted to recommend the Holmen Village Board accept an amendment to the design agreement with Knight.
The amendment would compensate Knight for the redesign time of 578 hours at a cost of $45,752.. The additional expense would bring the total design cost to $189.377.
“The changes to the plans will save $300,000 in construction,” Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig said.
Among the cost-saving measures would be a flatter profile resulting in less grade induced issues over time. The revisions also call for fewer piers by extending the girders to utilize their full capacity, eliminating a steel cap of a railing while still meeting pedestrian standards and allowing dirt from the construction site to be used on site. Using the dirt from the site for the construction would remove the expense of hauling it away.
The village will incur additional costs for consulting services including topographical survey and soil testing. Bids for the project are scheduled to be let out next January.
Bluffview Business Park
The HPWC also voted to recommend the Village Board approve the final engineering design for infrastructure the village will install in the Bluffview Business Park in tax increment finance district 2. TIF 2 is located on the northern section of the village.
Mathy Construction will install the $2 million plus project to extend Granary Street for access to the commercial district.
Street improvement projects
If the Village Board accepts the public works committee’s recommendation, Mathy Construction will also be contracted to upgrade Amy Drive, Dana Lane and Ryan Street as well as the alley between Long Coulee Road and Morris Street at a cost of $236,958.
