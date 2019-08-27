New Image Women's Ministries is offering a study for women beginning Wednesday, Sept. 11, with sessions at 9 a.m. or 6:30 p.m. The theme for the 11 week study will be, “The Journey to Joy: Traveling the Narrow Road.”
This is a nondenominational study. Sessions are held at Christ Is Lord Church in Onalaska. There is no charge and free child care. Pre-registration is not necessary.
For more information or for a brochure, call Kristi Nelson @ 608.790.4053.
