New Image Women's Ministries is offering a study for women beginning Wednesday, March 1, at 9 a.m. The theme for the 10-week study will be, “Activate Your Faith.” This is a nondenominational study, and all women are encouraged to attend. Sessions are held at Christ Is Lord Church in Onalaska. There is no charge for the study or for child care. Pre-registration is not necessary. For more information or for a brochure with more details, call Kristi Nelson at 608.790.4053.
New Image women's spring study
