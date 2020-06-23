New Mexican restaurant opens in Sparta

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

A new Mexican restaurant is open in Sparta.

La Bamba Restaurant and Cantina opened June 7 at 4105 Theater Road, in the Sparta Travel Center (which also houses a BP gas station and convenience store) along Hwy. 16, just off Interstate 90.

La Bamba features Mexican and American cuisine, owner Ignacio Morales said. He also owns Las Margaritas, a Mexican restaurant at 115 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown La Crosse. And he and two of his brothers own Acapulco Restaurant & Cantina, which has Mexican and American cuisine, in Prairie du Chien.

Morales said he opened a third restaurant in Sparta because “I like to work and we’re always looking to grow. And we always try to help the community.”

Morales extensively remodeled the Sparta restaurant and added a full bar, which has beer, wine and mixed drinks such as margaritas. He plans to hold a grand opening celebration after La Bamba’s new outdoor patio is completed.

“We have a large selection of food,” Morales said. “It’s all prepared fresh and from scratch.” Some of the restaurant’s most popular menu items include steaks, seafood, fajitas, carne asada and margaritas.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 608-269-1131 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.