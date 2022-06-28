New Tribune series on homelessness in La Crosse launching this weekend

The Tribune is launching a new series on that will explore the growing issue of homelessness in La Crosse and help connect the community with those who are impacted.

"Finding Home" will tell stories of community members who are experiencing or have faced homelessness, introducing them to their neighbors and unraveling the many layers and complexities that contribute to homelessness.

The city of La Crosse has had a growing number of people without housing in recent years. It was last reported that at least 270 individuals in La Crosse were experiencing homelessness, and that number is expected to grow.

Throughout the pandemic, officials have tried to address the increasing issue in unique ways — renting out hotels and designating parks as campgrounds. But the issue persists.

This series aims to combat the stigma that surrounds homelessness and humanize the issue by sharing stories of the people who face them.

The series will also highlight the different policies and programs that are both helping and failing community members.

The series will launch this Sunday, July 3, and new stories will publish each Sunday.

If you have a story idea for the Finding Home series, or would like to share your own story with homelessness, email reporter Olivia Herken at olivia.herken@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0