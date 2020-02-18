Newman awake, speaking after crash

LaJoie appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday saying, “I didn’t even know who I hit because you’re concentrating on trying to get a good finish and nobody realizes how fast 200 mph is or how light or how uncontrollable these cars are when you get out of shape. I didn’t even know who I hit or what the extent of the crash was until after I got out of the infield care center.

“Until somebody told me that Ryan, they took him straight to the hospital, I was obviously nervous. … It was obviously a very scary crash, but the fact that he’s still with us, and he can hopefully make a full recovery is just a testament to the NASCAR R&D group and how safe they try to make these race cars.”

While fantastic crashes are a fixture in racing, replays of the collision sent a chill through Daytona International Speedway. Newman’s team was in tears while fellow drivers began praying for him.

More than a dozen emergency workers helped move Newman into an ambulance. Streets between the track and the hospital were closed as Newman was transported for further treatment.

About two hours after the race amid mounting concerns about Newman’s safety, his Roush Fenway Racing team released the statement about Newman’s status at the hospital.