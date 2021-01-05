10 candidates vying for La Crosse mayor, primary set for Feb. 16

As the deadline to file candidacy paperwork expires Tuesday evening, 10 candidates are now in the race for La Crosse mayor.
Those with hats in the ring range from business owners, Common Council members, young community members, longtime citizens and more.
La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat announced several weeks ago he would not seek re-election, the first time in eight years the city will undoubtedly have a new face in the mayor’s office.
When he first ran for mayor in 2013, Kabat beat out 10 other candidates for the job, and ran unopposed in 2017 for his second term.
On the ballot are two sitting La Crosse Common Council members: Jessica Olson, who represents the District 8, and Martin Gaul, the council president and District 11 representative.
Both Olson and Gaul are also up for re-election on the council, but neither will seek another term as they each vie for mayor.
Among the candidates is also 18-year-old Sam Schneider. If he were to win in April, Schneider would be the youngest mayor in La Crosse history, six years younger than Matt Harter, the 24-year-old who became mayor in 2009.
Two former local media professionals are also on the ballot.
Mitch Reynolds, former radio host and news producer, and Vicki Markussen, previously a reporter and fill-in anchor at WXOW and founder of Engage Greater La Crosse, both filed papers in late December.
Also vying for the job is Greg Saliaras, who owns and operates Soula’s Cuisina in downtown La Crosse.
Other candidates include Chris Stolpa, Zebulon Kemp, Katherine Blanchard and Joe Konradt.
The race will be narrowed down to just two candidates in a primary held Feb. 16. The winner will then be decided on April 20.
For information on voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov.
This story was updated at 6:15 p.m., updating the amount of candidates after final signatures were counted.