When Michael Garrity graduated from medical school, his hometown of Prairie du Chien was the last place he wanted to practice medicine. He was worried that his childhood friends might not accept him as their doctor.
Despite his concerns, Garrity became the quintessential family doctor over a career that spanned 58 years. His friends became his patients and his patients became his friends.
Even after his retirement, Garrity continued to see patients as a volunteer at St. Clare’s Health Mission in La Crosse. Almost every Wednesday morning since 2002, he made the 60-mile drive to the clinic. During the second to last Wednesday clinic of the year, he saw his regular chronic care patients and told the staff how much he was looking forward to the annual holiday party.
On the day of the party, his family drove to St. Clare’s without him. Garrity had died unexpected the day before, after a cardiac catheter procedure at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Clinic director Sandy Brekke canceled Garrity’s appointments but decided to have the party. They would celebrate Garrity’s life. His family and friends gathered to share their favorite memories of him.
One patient showed up at the clinic expecting to see Garrity. When she found out he had died, she sat in Brekke’s office and cried.
“He was the kind of doctor who gave out his cell phone number and told patients to call at any time of night,” Brekke said.
“There wasn’t a patient that he saw that was made to feel like he was too busy for them,” said nurse Nancy Stuart, Garrity’s longtime co-worker.
“He was spry and witty,” said case worker Bryce Dorff.
“Very Irish,” Brekke said. “Always had a joke to tell.”
“Someone who kissed the Blarney Stone more than once,” Sandra Locher, a volunteer at St. Clare’s, said.
“And he had an incredible memory,” Brekke said. “He made an effort to get to know his patients and he always knew their names.’
‘The ultimate compliment’
Michael Stephen Garrity was born Feb. 11, 1932, in Prairie du Chien to William Garrity and Elizabeth Cull. He received his medical degree from Marquette University in 1959 and was initially interested in surgery.
After Garrity was rejected from his first-choice residency program, his family doctor, Tom Farrell, convinced him to give general practice in Prairie du Chien a try. Farrell needed a doctor to fill in while he recovered from back surgery. He was sure his brother could find Garrity a place in a surgical residency program if Garrity didn’t like family medicine.Thirty minutes into his first day shadowing Farrell, Garrity knew he had made the right choice in coming home. Farrell always asked how his patients had slept that night and how they felt that morning. He fluffed and turned his patients’ pillows after each examination. Garrity thought Farrell’s bedside manner was magnificent.
“He always talked about Dr. Farrell’s touch,” said Garrity’s youngest daughter, Bridget Garrity. “Dr. Farrell was his model for conveying care and respect to patients.”
As a young doctor, Garrity split his time between Farrell’s clinic, Prairie du Chien Memorial Hospital and the local nursing home. Soon enough, his friends and their families became lifelong patients. Garrity considered it the “ultimate compliment” when one of his closest friends sought him out for her maternity care.
Doctor Dad
Even as a child, Bridget could tell that the people of Prairie du Chien felt a sense of kinship with her father. It was perfectly normal for patients to talk to him about their health concerns while the family was out grocery shopping or eating out a restaurant.
“He was so approachable that people would come up to us,” Bridget said. “My dad could connect with anybody.”Garrity made house calls long after they became a thing of the past, daughter Ann Elizabeth Garrity said. Once, during a terrible snowstorm, he had to take a snowmobile to reach an expecting mother.
“His medical bag was omnipresent,” Bridget said. She fetched it for her father in the mornings before he went to work and retrieved it from the trunk of the car when he came home.
Their father’s work ethic and dedication to serving others — and their mother Mary Ann’s unwavering support for his profession — left a strong impression on her and her three siblings, Ann Elizabeth said. Eldest daughter Maureen Edwards became a teacher, son Tom the commissioner of the U.S. Hockey League, Ann Elizabeth a crisis management consultant and Bridget a therapist.
And her parents were a team that showed their children what love and marriage looks like, Ann Elizabeth said.
Garrity and Mary Ann met in an Irish bar in Milwaukee on St. Patrick’s Day in 1958. She liked his pork pie hat. He liked her hair and her intelligence. They bonded over their Catholic faith and love for the Packers. They married in 1960.
Every morning, Garrity and Mary Ann would compete to see who could be the first to tell the other “I love you.” That led to some awkward phone conversations on days when her father left the house early for morning rounds, Ann Elizabeth said. “She’d think the first call in the morning was from him and end up saying ‘I love you’ to the hospital superintendent.”
Despite his busy schedule, Garrity also made a point to make his family breakfast on special occasions, Ann Elizabeth said. His hoppel poppel — a medley of meat, egg, cognac and potato hash covered in cheese — became a family tradition.
‘His influence absolutely changed my life’
After Garrity retired from general practice, his niece Sheila Garrity suggested that he started volunteering at St. Clare’s in 2002.
“He didn’t want to give up medicine,” said Stuart, whom Garrity roped into volunteering after she retired in 2017. Garrity would pick Stuart up in Lynxville on the way to St. Clare’s, and they would chat about their families during the drive.Cynthia Arauz, circulation manager at the La Crosse Public Library, met Garrity in 2003 when Arauz was a student at Western Technical. She was almost a decade older than her classmates and had chronic health problems that tired her out and made it difficult to focus on her studies. She was considering dropping out. Garrity saw her as a patient, but also as a friend, Arauz said.
“He believed me when I said something was wrong,” Arauz said. “He backed me and urged me to continue my education.”
When Arauz graduated with her associate’s degree, Garrity encouraged her to get her bachelor’s. When she graduated with her bachelor’s degree, he gave her a Barnes and Noble gift card. “You’re going to need it for your next degree,” he said.
“His influence absolutely changed my life,” said Arauz, now in the fourth year of her doctorate program studying education and leadership.
Long after she stopped going to St. Clare’s clinic, they continued to exchange phone calls and meet regularly, Arauz said. “One of the last things he said when we hung up was that he was so proud of me.”
‘I just hope there’s a doctor out there who’s like him’
Garrity began working on his memoirs about four years ago, after he was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma. He thought he had four months to live, and wanted to get down on paper all the extraordinary colleagues and patients he had met in his time as a community doctor, said Bridget, who helped him record some of his stories on video.
He told daughter Ann Elizabeth, “you can mourn me for 30 minutes, but then I want you to get back to serving other people. That’s what you’re here for.”The first round of medication made him so sick, Ann Elizabeth said. “I started to cry, and he said, ‘No kid, don’t cry. This is tough but we do tough.’”
Garrity continued to see patients during his cancer treatment. When his cancer went into remission, he stopped working on his memoirs so urgently.
In his spare time, Garrity pursued different hobbies in phases. He enjoyed watercolors, grew sprouts, baked Texas muffins, did photography, and played tennis and golf.
And he loved to read. The week before he died, he was reading “How Healing Works,” by Wayne Jonas, Bridget said.
Without Garrity to anchor the chronic care clinic, St. Clare’s no longer has a regular doctor on Wednesdays when the clinic resumes its work in the new year, Brekke said. St. Clare’s will need to find another long-term volunteer doctor if the chronic care clinic is to continue.
“I just hope there’s some doctor out there who’s like him who will come work here,” Stuart said. “I don’t want to see his legacy fall apart.”
