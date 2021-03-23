Activist resigns from Criminal Justice Management Council after online harassment from La Crosse police union

On Tuesday, the YWCA La Crosse, which awarded Striebel with the Linda Riddle Community Advocate of the Year award in 2019, issued a statement to community leaders calling for action.

"Our common goals of safety, transparency and accountability must be demonstrated at this time. The intimidation that led to Joella's resignation indicates the need for such an advisory committee. No one in our community should feel scared to step up and carry out their civic duty, especially by members of law enforcement," the statement said, then asking leaders to respond with steps they plan to take to prevent future intimidation and harassment.

Kabat responded shortly after the letter was sent emphasizing his disappointment in the Facebook post and sharing his support for the CJMC and the possible subsequent citizen advisory board. He pointed to listening sessions, a city racial equity team, workshops and other steps the city has taken to bridge divides.

And in the aftermath, other local leaders have come out against the harassment, including candidates running for mayor.

At a virtual debate Monday night, candidate Mitch Reynold used his opening and closing statements to address the incidents of "cyber bullying" that he said has now become part of the campaign.