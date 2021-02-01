All La Crosse polling places will be open for Feb. 16 primary; Early in-person voting starts Tuesday

IF YOU GO

WHAT: City of La Crosse in-person absentee voting

WHEN: Available Feb. 2-12 on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and Friday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. It will not be available on Wednesdays.

WHERE: La Crosse City Hall, using the designated voting entrance on the building's north side.

HOW: Check your voter registration at MyVote.wi.gov, and either register online prior to heading to the polls or prepare to register at the time of voting. Voter photo ID is required to vote.