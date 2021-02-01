All La Crosse polling places will be open for Feb. 16 primary; Early in-person voting starts Tuesday

Spring elections are approaching, with voters heading to the polls to weigh-in on state and local races.
A primary is set for Feb. 16 and a general election for April 6. Here's what you need to know:
Polling places
In the city of La Crosse, all 13 of its polling places will be open for the February primary, the city's interim clerk told the Tribune. The polling sites are broken up by aldermanic district.
Nearly one year ago for the 2020 spring elections the city consolidated its polling places almost in half to help curb the spread of the virus, just a few weeks into the pandemic at the time.
"April 2020 was unique when we combined polling places but that was merely because of the unexpected COVID pandemic and the limited resources," such as staff and PPE, clerk Nikki Elsen told the Tribune in an email.
Elsen said the city is fully staffed with election officials for the Feb. 16 primary, with alternates standing by in case of cancellations — which was another anxiety officials in the region and state felt last year because of the pandemic.
Absentee voting
In-person absentee voting begins next Tuesday, Feb. 2, and will be available most weekdays through Feb. 12, except for Wednesdays.
Voters can register to vote online prior to heading to the polls, and are "strongly encouraged" to, according to the city's website.
Same-day registration is still available, though, and voters will need an ID and proof of residency. Voters who have moved or changed names since the last time they voted will need to re-register.
To request an absentee ballot through the mail, voters will first need to be registered. An absentee ballot can be requested at MyVote.wi.gov.
The city of La Crosse began mailing out absentee ballots last week. The first batch went out last week, containing more than 2,400 ballots, and Elsen said that more are mailed out daily as requests come in.
The city also has a dropbox outside of city hall for election-related documents, including voter registration forms and absentee ballot requests. The green dropbox sits on the north side of city hall.
What's on the ballot?
Statewide, voters will see the race for State Superintendent of Public Instruction on the primary ballot, which includes local candidate Troy Gundersen.
La Crosse voters will also narrow its crowded race for mayor down in the Feb. 16 primary. School District of La Crosse Board of Education and La Crosse Common Council races did not require primaries and will be on the April 6 ballot.
For more information on voting, visit MyVote.wi.gov, or visit your clerk's website.