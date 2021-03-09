Applications open for latest La Crosse small business relief grant March 17

The application window for a new round of small business relief grants from the city of La Crosse will open at noon on March 17.

The grants, intended to help some of the community's smallest businesses, can be used to pay up to three month's rent or non-city owned utilities, and applications will be reviewed and approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Businesses are eligible for up to $7,500, with a total of $79,189 set aside for the new round, which officials are hopeful can help around 15 businesses.

The Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation is assisting the city with the application process, and the window to apply will close at noon, March 24.

The grants are targeted to city businesses that employ 20 or fewer employees, and that create at least one job for a low-to-moderate income individual, or to micro business owners whose individual income is below 80% of the county median income level.