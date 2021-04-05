April 6 election: Race for La Crosse mayor comes to an end, and other need-to-know info

During her campaign, Markussen has vowed not to take political endorsements for the nonpartisan seat, but she has received big support form the area business community. She remained adamant throughout her campaign on not tying herself to any one party, and characterized herself often as fiscally conservative and socially liberal.

Reynolds, also a former broadcast journalist who hosted a talk show on WIZM News for several years, and most recently worked in management with WholeTrees Structures, has emerged as the more progressive candidate, receiving endorsements from the La Crosse County Democratic Party, Our Wisconsin Revolution and more.

Candidates took to a lot of door-knocking during their campaigns, which is typical for local races, but amid the pandemic have taken a lot of digital approaches to reaching voters, including using social media and participating in nearly a dozen virtual debates.

Both candidates' campaign strategies on social media has sometimes resembled their past work in journalism, too. Markussen would often go live from a location like city hall or a fundraiser to bring an update, similar to a TV newscast, and Reynolds would host live evening discussions where viewers, fielding questions and topics from viewers and dissecting them live on air, similar to a radio talk show.