Arts Board announces new pandemic-era art initiative, discuss new Riverside Park sculpture

"This is a significant portion of our operating fund and we are choosing to allocate them to support the community and to support local artists. So this is really our way to, with what we can, get it out there and say we really want to support you and get you creating things and get you inspired while also gaining some works for the city and really that historical piece for the city," he said.

The project still needs to be approved by the Arts Board at its Nov. 6 meeting, but members of the board and community showed early overwhelming support.

"I know there's a lot of artists that are struggling. I know there's a lot of artists that are putting out work right now and don't really have anywhere to put it," said Jacqui Marcou of the arts board. "So I think it's a fantastic way to mark this moment in time, because it's a crazy one, and I think that's the whole point of art, to document what's going on and how we're feeling."

Artwork will be selected by the Arts Board, which will review images and application materials online. Priority will be given to submissions that match the purpose of depicting "what makes La Crosse unique during 'The Moment' of 2020."