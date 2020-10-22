Arts Board announces new pandemic-era art initiative, discuss new Riverside Park sculpture

The city of La Crosse Arts Board is launching an initiative for local artists to try and capture the historic moment the community and world is in.
Called "The Moment," the project would commission at least 12 different pieces of 2D artwork for the city that reflects 2020 and the impacts COVID-19, climate change, racial injustice, politics and more have had on the area.
"I think that when we all come out of this, historically, it's going to be a little hard to put all of this into words or expression for people to truly understand, and we all will be working through it," said Eva Marie Restel, artist and executive director of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra, during a listening session on public art Wednesday night.
"But historically, what a great body of work to have pieces that are coming from different perspectives to explain the many angles that have been created this year," Restel said.
The Arts Board has set aside at least $12,000 to commission 2D art from local artists, though they said they are open-minded to other forms of art. They are hoping to commission each piece for no more than $1,000, and are optimistic that with more funding, the project can be continued through 2021.
"This is a project that we really, really want to support the community and support local artists," said Dillon McArdle, the vice chair of the Arts Board.
"This is a significant portion of our operating fund and we are choosing to allocate them to support the community and to support local artists. So this is really our way to, with what we can, get it out there and say we really want to support you and get you creating things and get you inspired while also gaining some works for the city and really that historical piece for the city," he said.
The project still needs to be approved by the Arts Board at its Nov. 6 meeting, but members of the board and community showed early overwhelming support.
"I know there's a lot of artists that are struggling. I know there's a lot of artists that are putting out work right now and don't really have anywhere to put it," said Jacqui Marcou of the arts board. "So I think it's a fantastic way to mark this moment in time, because it's a crazy one, and I think that's the whole point of art, to document what's going on and how we're feeling."
Artwork will be selected by the Arts Board, which will review images and application materials online. Priority will be given to submissions that match the purpose of depicting "what makes La Crosse unique during 'The Moment' of 2020."
All of the artwork purchased through the initiative will become the property of the city of La Crosse and displayed in various galleries and public spaces around the city.
The tentative deadline for applications is Dec. 31.
Replacing Hiawatha
During its Wednesday virtual listening session, members of the Arts Board and a new task-force discussed the initiative to build a new sculpture in Riverside Park, just weeks after the controversial Hiawatha Statue was removed.
The concept for a new piece of art in the park is still in its early stages, and the listening session served as a space to field suggestions and hopes from the community.
When the Hiawatha Statue was removed, after decades of community members and Indigenous people fighting for its removal because of its incorrect and derogatory depiction of those native to the La Crosse area, many officials hoped to replace it with something that correctly honored them.
Many still echoed those same hopes for the potential artwork on Wednesday.
"Given the history," Marcou said, "the folks in the community that worked really hard and really long on removing Hiawatha, I think that the conversation was always about not only wanting to take that away, but replace it with something that paid honor and tribute in a more historical way."
"I think we have an opportunity right now to educate our community as well as pay honor and tribute," she said.
In the wake of Hiawatha's removal, the city created the Riverside Park Artwork Task Force to go to work on replacing the statue. It's comprised of members of the community from different sectors and cultures in hopes to create a diverse set of voices.
"From the last few years, and my work in the community, what I've heard from the community, is that they want something that honors our Indigenous people, and the Ho-Chunk. That's what I've been hearing loud and clear," Marcou said.
Still, some community members who chimed in during the listening session wanted something that represented the broader La Crosse community, and wanted to stray away from anything that could potentially be controversial, giving ideas to commission artwork that represented the river or aquatic scenes.
The Arts Board is leaving the scope wide open for now as they navigate the project, stating that the group and its partners "desire an iconic and dynamic artwork to be situated in Riverside Park, that will engage the public intellectually, physically and visually."
Upkeep of the potential new sculpture is still being worked out, as is upkeep of all public art in the city. The city recently approved new funding to inventory and assess current art, among other things.
'It looks so real'
Parks board rejects statue in Riverside Park
Second choice
Tourism attraction
Why Hiawatha?
Deferring to the parks board
Name chosen to draw tourists
Parks board declines to name statue
'Hiawatha vs. Decorah"
Editor's Note:
The Ho-Chunk Nation, formerly known as the Winnebago, rejected that name since this article was written.
Bronze Plaque
'It's officially Hiawatha'
Nameplate installed
In need of repairs
Repairs on hold
City maintains statue
Native American Student Association objects
Artists' family speak out in support of statue
Creating a committee
'A Compromising of Neighbors'
'Time to listen'
Tradition or stereotype?
Debate rages on
Committee: Keep Hiawatha
Restoration finished
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.