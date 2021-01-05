Asst. chief of police among those running for La Crosse School Board this spring

Six candidates are running for the La Crosse Board of Education this spring, including one incumbent and a local law enforcement leader.

Three seats are up for grabs to represent the School District of La Crosse. At least two newcomers will win what are likely to be challenging three-year terms in the wake of the pandemic, and as the district transitions away from police in schools.

Among the candidates is La Crosse Assistant Chief of Police, Rob Abraham, who has expressed disappointment in the district and board in recent months, particularly around school closures during the pandemic.