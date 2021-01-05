Asst. chief of police among those running for La Crosse School Board this spring

Six candidates are running for the La Crosse Board of Education this spring, including one incumbent and a local law enforcement leader.
Three seats are up for grabs to represent the School District of La Crosse. At least two newcomers will win what are likely to be challenging three-year terms in the wake of the pandemic, and as the district transitions away from police in schools.
Among the candidates is La Crosse Assistant Chief of Police, Rob Abraham, who has expressed disappointment in the district and board in recent months, particularly around school closures during the pandemic.
Longtime school board member Brad Quarberg is the only incumbent up for re-election. He was first elected in 2015 and currently works in communications at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
Both board members Keonte Turner and Jeff Meyer filed non-candidacy. Turner is instead running for La Crosse Common Council.
Other candidates on the ballot include Annie Baumann, a former librarian, parent and teacher advocate; Gretchen Paquette, formerly of the HomeGrown Nature School and parent; Martha Linville, an experienced public library staff member and educator and advocate for education equity; and Kraig Brownell.
Each seat on the school board is at-large, or isn't broken down by geography; members are simply required to live within the school district.
This year's election will not head for a primary because there are not more than two candidates per open seat. Voters will cast votes for their top three candidates on April 6.
Two Wisconsin siblings returning from a Christmas lights display were killed Tuesday night when a suspected carjacker fleeing from police drove the wrong way on Interstate 95 in central Florida and collided head-on with their vehicle, authorities said.
