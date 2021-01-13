At least 40 wells found contaminated with above-standard levels of PFAS on French Island

"They are not only forever, sadly they are becoming ubiquitous. They're everywhere," said Storlie, painting a picture of the long-term impact the chemicals have.

Instead, The OS Group recommended resourcing impacted residents' water from municipal water, or installing a "whole-house" filtration system, that would filter PFAS and other contaminants out for all impacted wells before it reaches sinks.

Individual filtration systems that have the capability to filter out PFAS at the tap are also being considered.

It's still unclear who would foot the bill for any long-term solution, and discussions between the city of La Crosse and the town of Campbell are still needed.

The La Crosse Common Council will begin discussing the issue at its monthly meeting Thursday, starting with considering providing bottled water to more residents and next steps.

La Crosse is not a unique victim of this type of pollution, and other communities around the state and country are grappling with similar crises.

Kabat noted at Tuesday night's meeting that the city will be looking at possibly joining or launching a lawsuit against manufacturers of the fire fighting foam, an avenue other communities have considered and in some cases, found success in.