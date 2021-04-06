Baumann, Quarberg and Abraham elected to La Crosse Board of Education

Abraham's emails also included comments on the school's School Resource Officer program — which has gone through a number of transformations in the last months, most recently after officials abruptly decided not to renew the contract this summer in response to online harassment from the local police union towards a citizen.

Abraham embraced these ideas on the campaign trail, stating that addressing the learning gap caused by the pandemic is his number one priority, while also emphasizing the importance for school safety and improving aging facilities.

Officials have indicated that a state statute provides guidance on what limitations Abraham may or may not have on matters relating to the SRO program and similar issues.

Both Abraham and Baumann are parents with kids in the school district, which they emphasized on their campaigns would help them if elected.